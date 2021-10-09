Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in EOG Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $4.74 on Friday, hitting $90.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,848,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,906. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

