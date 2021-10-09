Middleton & Co Inc MA Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 5,801,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,462,267. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62.

