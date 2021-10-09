MileVerse Market Cap Reaches $28.83 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. MileVerse has a total market cap of $28.83 million and $14.73 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00089147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.50 or 0.99781806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.52 or 0.06412074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003374 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,530,000 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

