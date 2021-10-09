Mina (MINA) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $89.63 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00008127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00067547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00136251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00087535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.53 or 1.00063350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.44 or 0.06432381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 260,004,404 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.