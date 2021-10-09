Mint Club (MINT) Trading Up 12.6% This Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $32,934.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000384 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

