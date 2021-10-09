Minter Network Market Capitalization Tops $13.64 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $8,966.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066526 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00077675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00110953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00139405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00090037 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,854,678,772 coins and its circulating supply is 4,649,469,205 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

