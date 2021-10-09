MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 129.8% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $3,038.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,048.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,606.25 or 0.06551074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00327288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.05 or 0.01131835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00102921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.00508184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00345763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00326083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005095 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

