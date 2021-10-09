Mirrored iShares Gold Trust One Day Trading Volume Tops $57,144.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $17.97 or 0.00032795 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and $57,144.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00090265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,894.15 or 1.00180632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.42 or 0.06483092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

