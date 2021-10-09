Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $30,044.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $25.49 million and approximately $30,044.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $55.86 or 0.00101930 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00138001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00091145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,995.66 or 1.00345701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.69 or 0.06329004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 456,316 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

