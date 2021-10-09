Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Mission Produce posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $18.50 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 359.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 377.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mission Produce by 551.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mission Produce by 77.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.