Mist (MIST) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Mist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mist has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $1.26 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00232541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00101949 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

