Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Mitek Systems worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after acquiring an additional 71,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 122,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. 225,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $806.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

