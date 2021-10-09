Mithril 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.77 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Mithril has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $48.25 million and $15.77 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00025706 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.00316756 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001270 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 137% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

