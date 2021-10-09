MMOCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $439,105.58 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $439,105.58 and $4.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

