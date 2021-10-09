Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $31,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

