Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Reaches One Day Volume of $307,449.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $505,656.62 and $307,449.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00041792 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001149 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

