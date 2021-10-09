MonaCoin (MONA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.17 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $96.82 million and $1.17 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,467.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.75 or 0.06559413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00330437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $615.28 or 0.01129628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.04 or 0.00506806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.04 or 0.00348913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00329928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005216 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

