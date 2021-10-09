Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $430.82

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Monavale has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $4,551.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for approximately $430.82 or 0.00785658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.65 or 0.00325796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000794 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,827 coins and its circulating supply is 8,860 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

