Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.30

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $2,718.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.57 or 0.00506019 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.