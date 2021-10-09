Monero (XMR) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $5.00 billion and approximately $196.90 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $277.57 or 0.00506019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,008,141 coins. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

