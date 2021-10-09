Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.41 on Friday, reaching $2,801.12. The stock had a trading volume of 946,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,804.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,551.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,489.45 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total transaction of $559,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

