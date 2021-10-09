Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,529 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,390. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.09 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

