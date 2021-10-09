Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,528 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 201,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.32. 187,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.