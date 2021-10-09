Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,604 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

IWS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

