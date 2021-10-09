Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 27,111 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after buying an additional 102,064 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,301. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72.

