Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,838 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 24,990,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,116,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

