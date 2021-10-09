Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,005 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $51.27. 2,050,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

