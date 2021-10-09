Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,203 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $402.49. 3,959,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,298. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.37 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.