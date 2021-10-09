Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after buying an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. 7,621,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,208,979. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

