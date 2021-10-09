Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,704.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. 7,472,666 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

