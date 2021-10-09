Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $57,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $126,068,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 328,247 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,870. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $309.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.15 and its 200-day moving average is $284.28.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

