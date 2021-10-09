Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.77 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 593.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $143.10. The stock had a trading volume of 168,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

