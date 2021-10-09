Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $30.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 4,938,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,369. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

