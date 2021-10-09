Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $42.61 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,636 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up about 2.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $42,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,660,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,637. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.