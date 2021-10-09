Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

EFG traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $105.62. The company had a trading volume of 280,006 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average is $107.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

