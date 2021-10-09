Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,795.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,790.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,513.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,487.00 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

