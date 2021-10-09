Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,641 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 2.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $50,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,728,000 after acquiring an additional 427,530 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,676,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 204,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 141,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. 431,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,894. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83.

