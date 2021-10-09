Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,949 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,170,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 238,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter.

ICF traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $65.72. 109,749 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average is $65.29. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

