Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 508 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,648,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 15,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

PayPal stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $305.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

