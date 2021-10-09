Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,851 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.13. 4,581,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,765,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

