Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,934,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,788,576. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $930.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $902,626,954 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

