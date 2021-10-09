Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,751 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.47. The company had a trading volume of 682,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,596. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.04.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

