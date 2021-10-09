Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $23,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 276.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 96,919 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,676. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.