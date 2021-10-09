Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes $4.05 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,564,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,517,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,483,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,651,000.

DFAC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.16. 2,129,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,170. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29.

