MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1,014.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00106485 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 234,959,562 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

