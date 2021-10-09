MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $449.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.77 and a 200-day moving average of $356.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.51 and a twelve month high of $518.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,741 shares of company stock valued at $58,905,704. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

