MONK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,654.00 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MONK has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $713,628.46 and $1,654.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00016334 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001237 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005842 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

