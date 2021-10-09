Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.58 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 59.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $9,715.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00231081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00101974 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

