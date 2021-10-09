Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.56.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $468.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.34. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $521.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.87, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,510,671.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,427 shares of company stock worth $36,919,110 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.