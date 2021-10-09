Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Lifted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $48,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,554,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,505,000 after acquiring an additional 155,692 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

